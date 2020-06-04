You are here

517 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 15 in community

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 3:35 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 517 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday noon, including 15 community cases.

Of these, two are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 13 are work pass holders. All 15 cases are close contacts of earlier confirmed cases, and have already been placed on quarantine....

