You are here

Home > Government & Economy

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 1:42 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

IN THE first half of 2020, 5,280 Singapore citizens were retrenched, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Friday, responding to a question from Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru.

In the first half of the year, there were also 11,000 citizens affected by temporary layoffs, compared to 33,000 non-citizens.

Earlier figures released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) showed overall retrenchments - including citizens and non-citizens - of 6,700 in the second quarter and 3,220 in the first quarter.

Ms He had also asked about Singaporeans who have seen pay cuts of more than 50 per cent since the start of "circuit-breaker" measures. Mrs Teo replied that under the MOM's reporting regime for cost-savings measures taken by employers, there is no distinction made between citizens and non-citizens.

But based on notifications received up to Aug 20, pay reductions of more than 50 per cent form a "small minority", she said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

Australia says cyber attacks rise, cites 4,500 hacking attempts in one day

Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

Women closing the pay gap with men, at least when newly hired

Australia developer charged with bribing Malaysia officials

Airlines urge UK, US to start London-New York passenger testing trial

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 01:37 PM
Garage

Goldman-backed startup Optimizely to be bought by Episerver

[SAN FRANCISCO] Privately held Episerver Inc said it would acquire Optimizely Inc, a 10-year-old technology company...

Sep 4, 2020 01:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

TO account for Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) proposed AsiaRetail Fund stake purchase (ARF) as well as its...

Sep 4, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

ABOUT 400 companies are on the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) watchlist for reasons related to foreign hiring...

Sep 4, 2020 01:22 PM
Government & Economy

Australia says cyber attacks rise, cites 4,500 hacking attempts in one day

[SYDNEY] Cyber attacks against Australia have increased in frequency in recent months, Defence Minister Linda...

Sep 4, 2020 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

SINGAPORE retail sales were on the rocky road to recovery in July, the first full month with shops reopened, after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 1.2%

Series C funding sends Biofourmis to near-unicorn status

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.