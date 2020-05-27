533 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and permanent residents

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A total of 533 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Wednesday, including three Singaporeans and permanent residents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.
The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.
Wednesday's new cases mean...
