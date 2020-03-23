54 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 48 cases imported

Singapore has confirmed 54 new Covid-19 cases, including 48 that are imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday.

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed 54 new Covid-19 cases, including 48 that are imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (March 23).

This is the highest number of new cases Singapore recorded in a day so far.

All except one of the imported cases were returning residents and long-term pass Holders.

On Monday, the Government announced that all travellers arriving in Singapore - including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders - must submit an online health declaration before proceeding with immigration clearance

The imported cases had travelled to Europe, North America and South-east Asia .

The remaining six cases announced on Monday are currently not linked to travel or previous cases and contact tracing is ongoing.

This brings the total number of infected patients here to 509, of which 15 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Eight more cases have been discharged, bringing the number of discharged and fully recovered cases to 152.

