544 new coronavirus cases, including 4 community cases

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 3:17 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 544 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday noon, including four community cases.

Three community cases are work pass holders, the fourth is a Singaporean or permanent resident.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the majority of the cases. This brings...

