548 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 3 are citizens and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed another 548 coronavirus cases as of Sunday noon, bringing the total count to 31,616.
The vast majority of them were migrant workers living in dormitories, said MOH. Three of the new cases were Singaporeans and permanent residents.
