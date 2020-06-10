5,500 migrant workers from 40 dorms in Singapore approved to resume work

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Some 5,500 migrant workers from 40 dormitories here were cleared to resume working from Tuesday, following the completion of necessary preparations.
They are among the first batch of 60 dormitories that the government declared clear of Covid-19 infection last week.
The...
