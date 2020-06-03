You are here

Home > Government & Economy

569 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 7 community cases

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 3:15 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 569 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday noon, including seven community cases.

Of the community cases, one is a Singaporean or permanent resident, while six are work pass holders.

Migrant workers linked to dormitories make up the remaining cases.

This...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia steps up fiscal spending to keep economy from contracting

80 breaches found at purpose-built dorms annually for the past three years: MOM

British PM Johnson tells China: we shall not walk away from Hong Kong

Amid pandemic, White House race becomes digital dogfight

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector shrinks for third straight month

South Korea approves emergency use of Gilead's anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 03:15 PM
Transport

IndiGo to add new Airbus jets to fleet despite virus

[MUBAI] IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, said it will keep adding new aircraft to its fleet even as it can’t give...

Jun 3, 2020 03:14 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end near 3-month high as investors eye recovery

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a near three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by energy and financial stocks...

Jun 3, 2020 03:02 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia steps up fiscal spending to keep economy from contracting

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's 2020 budget deficit is expected to widen further as the government steps up fiscal spending to...

Jun 3, 2020 02:52 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei rallies to over 3-month high; weaker yen lifts auto shares

[SYDNEY] Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei advanced to a more than three-month high on Wednesday, as a rapidly...

Jun 3, 2020 02:42 PM
Companies & Markets

HR manager in Hyflux subsidiary charged with corruption

[SINGAPORE] The human resource manager of a Hyflux subsidiary has been charged with corruption on Wednesday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.