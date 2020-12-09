You are here

Home > Government & Economy

5G success needs public-private and cross-border partnerships: Iswaran

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 3:35 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

WORKING together and building up demand are key to the success of Singapore's 5G and digital ambitions.

That's according to Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran, who spoke at the Milken Institute Asia Summit on Wednesday.

Singapore looks forward to "working with all global partners from the public and private sectors" in its 5G efforts, he said, while stressing the need for cross-border partnerships and interoperable systems.

Meanwhile, Mr Iswaran also called collaborations across industry, community and government "critical in ensuring a secure and resilient 5G infrastructure and compelling use cases".

That's as he noted in his prepared remarks that "the demand side" of the 5G market - that is, developing viable use cases for the technology - is as important as supplying infrastructure.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The minister added that "both the supply and demand-sides must be undergirded by robust security arrangements" and touted the Republic's security-by-design and vendor diversity requirements for resilience.

"Singapore's vision is to be a global front-runner for innovation in 5G applications and services," he said.

Mr Iswaran also reaffirmed that Singapore is on track with plans for two standalone networks, set to cover at least half the country by end-2022 and the whole island by end-2025.

Noting that Asian cities such as Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo and Shenzhen have already introduced 5G, he promised that "Singapore too is investing in the development of a nationwide secure and resilient, world-class 5G communications network".

Licences to build and run nationwide 5G standalone networks were awarded earlier this year to mainboard-listed Singtel, and to a joint venture between mainboard-listed StarHub and Keppel Corp-owned M1.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19

Temasek hires former Ikea sustainability head as Robin Hu leaves role

Singapore to pilot platform next year to speed up insurance claims: MAS

Singapore unemployment rate expected to hit 3.7% by year-end: survey

China consumer prices drop for first time in over a decade

Hospital staff 'truly exhausted,' says Texas doctor in viral hug photo

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 03:22 PM
Stocks

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

[MUMBAI] Mom-and-pop Indian investors increasingly buying US stocks have been drawn to a company that has no...

Dec 9, 2020 03:14 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks close at record high on US stimulus, vaccine hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares posted a record closing high on Wednesday as investor hopes for more fiscal stimulus and...

Dec 9, 2020 02:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q1 profit soars 20 times to RM2.38b on strong global glove demand

TOP Glove Corporation posted net profit of RM2.38 billion (S$781.5 million) for the first quarter of fiscal year...

Dec 9, 2020 02:51 PM
Real Estate

Real estate agency asks Trump fans to buy him childhood home

[NEW YORK] Donald Trump's childhood home in New York - already sold twice since 2016 - is back on the market.

Dec 9, 2020 02:37 PM
Consumer

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19

[DUBAI] An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has 86 per cent efficacy against the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore's fintech investments rebounded to US$278m in Q2: report

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Fantastic beasts take over London's Natural History Museum

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for