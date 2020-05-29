611 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and PRs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] A total of 611 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Friday, including three Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR).
The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers in living in dormitories.
The new cases take Singapore's total to 33,860.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes