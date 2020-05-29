You are here

Home > Government & Economy

611 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and PRs

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 3:17 PM

[SINGAPORE] A total of 611 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Friday, including three Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR).

The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers in living in dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 33,860.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Selected litigants at Singapore's Supreme Court to get free mediation option

Indonesia rolls out public shaming for virus violators

UK to tell employers to help fund coronavirus job safety net

German retail sales fall far less than expected in April

Attack on Taiwan an option to stop independence, top China general says

China can live with a less special Hong Kong

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 03:14 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark 5th weekly gain amid rapid recovery hopes

[SYDNEY] Australian shares eased 1.6 per cent on Friday, though gained for the fifth straight week as hopes of a...

May 29, 2020 03:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit card loans sink to record low in April amid Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

CONSUMER loans in Singapore continued to dive in April, with credit card loans in particular plunging to record lows...

May 29, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

Selected litigants at Singapore's Supreme Court to get free mediation option

[SINGAPORE] Selected litigants in the Supreme Court will be able to opt to undergo free mediation to resolve their...

May 29, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia rolls out public shaming for virus violators

[BENGKULU] Indonesian officials are forcing social distancing violators to recite Koran verses, stay in "haunted"...

May 29, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

UK to tell employers to help fund coronavirus job safety net

[LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak will tell employers on Friday how much they must contribute to the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.