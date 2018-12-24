You are here

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tonga: USGS

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 8:50 AM

BP_quake_241218_40.jpg
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in wThe quake struck at a moderate depth of 100 kilometres with the epicentre some 85 kilometres north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.
PHOTO: USGS

[SYDNEY]  A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in waters off the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at a moderate depth of 100 kilometres with the epicentre some 85 kilometres north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.

Baea Filimoehala from the reception at the Emerald Hotel in Nuku'alofa told AFP there was no damage in the capital, describing the quake as a "small one".

AFP

