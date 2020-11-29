68-year-old Singaporean man dies of Covid-19 complications

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] A 68-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension and heart disease, has died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday. He is the 29th patient to die from the virus here.
The Singaporean had travelled to Indonesia on March 10 for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes