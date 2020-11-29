You are here

68-year-old Singaporean man dies of Covid-19 complications

Sun, Nov 29, 2020 - 12:43 PM

[SINGAPORE] A 68-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension and heart disease, has died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday. He is the 29th patient to die from the virus here.

The Singaporean had travelled to Indonesia on March 10 for...

