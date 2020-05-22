You are here

Home > Government & Economy

7 new Covid-19 cases from pre-school staff, nursing home

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_orangevalley_220520.jpg
There was an uptick in new Covid-19 cases among Singaporeans and permanent residents confirmed on Thursday, after seven cases were picked up during the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.
PHOTO: ORANGE VALLEY HEALTHCARE

Singapore

THERE was an uptick in new Covid-19 cases among Singaporeans and permanent residents confirmed on Thursday, after seven cases were picked up during the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

Four of the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 06:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brent at highest since March on US stock draw, recovering demand

[NEW YORK] Global benchmark Brent rose more than 1 per cent on Thursday to its highest since March, supported by...

May 22, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks hit by US-China tensions, recovery doubt

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Thursday, as signs of worsening US-China relations added to concerns over the...

May 22, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St finishes down as US-China tensions heighten trade deal worries

[CALIFORNIA] Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US...

May 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Uber has spent US$19m on coronavirus financial assistance for drivers

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Thursday for the first time detailed how much it has spent to support its ride-hail...

May 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Strong likelihood' US will need another aid package: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.