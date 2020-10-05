You are here

7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 1 imported

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 4:50 PM

There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Oct 05), taking Singapore's total to 57,819.
[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Oct 05), taking Singapore's total to 57,819.

They included one community case and five cases from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one imported case who had been...

