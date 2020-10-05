7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 1 imported

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Oct 05), taking Singapore's total to 57,819.
They included one community case and five cases from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
There was also one imported case who had been...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes