You are here

Home > Government & Economy

73% of Singapore businesses speeding up digitalisation amid Covid-19: study

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 12:45 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

NEARLY three in four Singapore organisations are accelerating their pace of digitalisation in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study on innovation by Microsoft Asia and IDC Asia/Pacific released on Thursday.

The study surveyed 202 business decision makers and 219 workers in Singapore within a six-month period, before and since the pandemic. Those surveyed were from organisations with over 250 staff members.

The study was part of a broader survey of decision makers and workers across 15 markets in the Asia-Pacific conducted over the same time period, Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft Singapore managing director Kevin Wo said organisations in Singapore are performing better relative to their regional counterparts, with businesses displaying strong potential and appetite to digitalise and recover despite the crisis.

These digitalisation initiatives include launching digital products, introducing digital payments, and embracing e-commerce and automation.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November at US$500

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The study also found that 34 per cent of Singapore firms think their business model will lose its competitiveness in five years' time. This figure rose to 45 per cent among companies which are innovation leaders, said Sandra Ng, group vice-president, practice group, IDC Asia/Pacific. The study defined innovation leaders as organisations with the most mature culture of innovation.

Eighty per cent of business decision makers said innovation is now "a must" to respond quickly to market challenges and opportunities, compared with 67 per cent before the pandemic hit, Microsoft said.

It added that in the span of six months, Singapore organisations had matured in their innovation culture by 8 per cent, lower than the 11 per cent average increase across the 15 markets surveyed.

However, the Republic clocked a higher proportion of innovation leaders - at 16 per cent of all businesses surveyed, compared with an 8 per cent average across the markets.

During Covid-19, the proportion of Singapore businesses which are innovation leaders also rose by more than 30 per cent compared to before the crisis. Almost one in three innovation leaders expect to increase their market share despite the pandemic, while 45 per cent believe their organisations can recover from the pandemic in six months or less, Microsoft said.

The study, which assessed companies' approach to innovation across four dimensions - people, processes, data, and technology - also found that people and technology were the two foremost priorities for Singapore organisations going into 2021.

Business decision makers said they would prioritise the need to introduce new ways of working - with remote work being the new norm - as a long-term strategy to future-proof their business, Microsoft noted.

Mr Wo said: "It is encouraging to see that business leaders in Singapore are recognising that without a focus on people and digital culture, any digital transformation ambition is weakened. Investing in their employees' capabilities and skills to better leverage technology… is a critical component of the culture of innovation."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:43 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam backs US role in South China Sea, rebuffing Beijing

[HANOI] South-east Asian countries want the US to play a role in maintaining peace in the South China Sea, Vietnam...

Sep 10, 2020 12:33 PM
Real Estate

Thai central bank says housing loan rules still necessary

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank believes mortgage rules are still necessary and are not a problem for the property...

Sep 10, 2020 12:23 PM
Technology

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

[BRUSSELS] Two years after agreeing to a self-regulatory code of practice to tackle disinformation, Facebook,...

Sep 10, 2020 12:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold at one-week high as weak dollar supports; ECB meet in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday as the US dollar weakened, but the yellow metal traded in...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Nomura hires UBS's Ravi Raju in Asia wealth push

INVESTMENT bank Nomura on Thursday appointed Ravi Raju as head of international wealth management, a newly created...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

August new home sales surge to 11-month high on pent-up demand

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.