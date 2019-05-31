You are here

Home > Government & Economy

750,000 EU nationals seek UK residence

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN has received 750,000 applications from EU citizens seeking to settle in the UK in the first four months of 2019, with Poles leading the way, official data showed on Thursday.

The government's scheme for offering an estimated 3.8 million EU nationals the right to live permanently in Britain after Brexit has been riddled with controversy.

Responding to a public outcry, Prime Minister Theresa May in January scrapped a £65 (S$113) fee that would have been imposed had a so-called "no-deal Brexit" gone into effect.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The programme's status has been weighed further by uncertainties over when - or even if - Britain pulls out of the EU.

The UK interior ministry said that 103,000 Polish citizens had applied for permanent residence in the first four months of the year.

Romanians filed 90,000 applications and Italians 71,000, the figures showed. Portugal and Spain rounded out the top five.

The scheme is being overseen by Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who is one of 11 declared candidates in the race to succeed Mrs May as prime minister in July.

"EU citizens are our friends, neighbours and colleagues who contribute so much to this country. Whatever the outcome of Brexit, we want them to stay," Mr Javid said in a statement. "Our free and straightforward EU Settlement Scheme has already seen 750,000 applications - which is immensely encouraging. I hope this early success continues in the coming months."

Economic worries and a desire to limit migration - particularly from eastern European countries such as Poland and Romania - was one of the factors that pushed voters to back Brexit in 2016. AFP

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Why wastewater treatment solutions are vital

NWC urges employers to target training amid looming slowdown

G-20 nations planning new tax policy for Internet giants

DPM Heng urges US, China to rebuild trust, stabilise world order

US Q1 growth revised down to 3.1%

Provoking trade rows is 'naked economic terrorism', says China

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Must Read

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

lwx_office workers_310519_5.jpg
May 31, 2019
Government & Economy

NWC urges employers to target training amid looming slowdown

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening