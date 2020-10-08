9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,849.
They included four infections from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
There were no new cases in the community for a second day.
There were...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes