A blueprint to turn China into tech superpower?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Beijing
INNOVATION, technology and self-reliance were the key takeaways from China's latest blueprint for its next five-year plan running through to 2026.
In a communique released late on Thursday, at the end of a four-day plenum meeting, Beijing revealed the first glimpse into its...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes