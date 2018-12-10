You are here

Home > Government & Economy

A decade later, Iceland sets sights on final post-crisis exit

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 9:08 AM

[REYKJAVIK] Iceland's government is about to say goodbye to a decade of post-crisis emergency measures by opening up for the sale of its remaining stakes in the country's banks and by loosening the shackles on foreign investors still trapped in the north Atlantic economy.

Ten years after the collapse of Iceland's banking sector, the result of a speculative bubble that burst in the wake of the global financial crisis, the government is due Monday to publish a white paper on the future structure of the financial system.

The paper is expected to contain language designed to facilitate the sale of stakes still owned by the state in Islandsbanki hf and Landsbankinn hf, both reincarnations of previously failed banks.

"The state is greatly diminishing the banks' value with strict fees and requirements, so a loosening of both would be wise," said Asgeir Jonsson, an associate professor at the University of Iceland.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government has already reduced its share in Arion Banki hf, which went public in June, but still has stakes worth the equivalent to 15 per cent of the country's economy in the two lenders. Those stakes are to be sold as soon as circumstances are "favorable," the government has said.

Offshore Trap

The ruling coalition of Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on Friday also submitted a bill to parliament that would allow the remaining owners of offshore kronur still trapped in Iceland to close their positions in full by exchanging them for foreign currency in the onshore market.

The bill also gives them the option of holding them as "unrestricted onshore krona assets in cases involving continuous ownership from the time before the capital controls were imposed," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Many of the investors that sought to take advantage of the carry trade 10 years ago ended up being trapped by capital controls. While most of them were able to recover some of their money by taking part in a foreign exchange auction, others didn't.

Eaton Vance and Autonomy Capital were among those who refused to take part in the auction and later launched legal proceedings to recoup their money.

When the controls were first introduced, offshore kronur assets amounted to 15 per cent of gross domestic product. They now amount to 3.1 per cent of GDP, according to the central bank.

The government's latest moves come just weeks after the central bank lowered a special reserve requirement ratio to 20 per cent from 40 per cent. The ratio sets how much foreign investors interested in purchasing Icelandic bonds are forced to place in a zero per cent account for a year.

"All the right conditions are in place to lift the last remains of the capital controls in Iceland," said Stefan Gudjonsson, an economist at Arion. While the proposed legislation will not result in the full lifting of capital controls, the legislation "will hopefully mark an end to the dreaded offshore krona situation," Mr Gudjonsson said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Japan Q3 GDP contracts at fastest pace since 2014 as trade war dims outloo

Huawei CFO seeks bail, cites health fears behind bars -court documents

IMF chief economist predicts 'sharper' US slowdown in 2020

Few Venezuelans turn out for municipal elections amid crisis

Australia competition watchdog flags concerns over tech firms' use of user data

Australian voters shun conservative government in widely watched poll

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
5 'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Retirement_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

BP_Retire_101218_6.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening