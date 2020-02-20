You are here

Home > Government & Economy
BT-OCBC BUDGET ROUNDTABLE

A much-needed leg-up Budget for the current turmoil and the future

The bumper package will help firms and households tide over the Covid-19 outbreak, but also flags plans to tackle longer term issues like economic transformation and climate change.
Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BT_20200220_LTROUND_EDY_4038904.jpg
The roundtable discussion. (From left): Ho Meng Kit of the Singapore Business Federation; Selena Ling of OCBC Bank; Desmond Teo of EY; Linus Goh of OCBC Bank; Edy Tan of Chye Thiam Maintenance; and moderator, Dylan Tan, SME editor, The Business Times.
BT PHOTO

BT_20200220_LTROUND_EDY_4038904.jpg
Singapore has unveiled a Budget that's about a shared future. It's not just for large companies or multinationals but also for SMEs, which form a large part of all the companies in the country and employ close to 60 to 70 per cent of the workforce.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20200220_NCLINUS_4039140.jpg
"There's something for everybody, and something for now and for later. So you kind of address not just the immediate issues of the day, but also pave the way for individuals, communities and businesses to see the future." - Linus Goh.

BT_20200220_LTROUND_HO_4038902.jpg
"I think the Budget also signals help for those companies that were first affected by the crisis. . . So if you put some cash back to the companies I think it will help. I think the Budget certainly has many aspects of it, from the job support scheme to the wage credit scheme and corporate tax rebate." - Ho Meng Kit.

BT_20200220_LTROUND_SELENA_4038899.jpg
"I think it was a very generous Budget - it's 2.1 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) and will lead to a S$10.9 billion budget deficit. He (Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat) certainly delivered on what he promised in his preview, which was that it was going to be a transformative Budget." - Selena Ling.

BT_20200220_LTROUND_DESMOND_4038724.jpg
". . . The corporate tax rebate: That's important because it helps to alleviate some of the cash flow concerns for companies but, at the same time, has them share part of the burden." - Desmond Teo.

BT_20200220_LTROUND_EDY_4038904.jpg
"Something we're doing is to revise the scope of work, or redesign the job, for our staff, especially the older ones. With the increased use of technology and robotics in our industry, we're training them to be able to operate robots, for example, which can help them in their daily work." - Edy Tan.

ROUNDTABLE PANELLISTS:

  • Linus Goh, head of global commercial banking, OCBC Bank
  • Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy, OCBC Bank
  • Desmond Teo, growth markets financial services tax leader, EY
    • ...

Government & Economy

Budget 2020's short-term stimulus could be smaller than it seems

Foreign worker quota cuts: Tough love for the construction sector

Attracting talent 'still a hurdle for Singapore deep-tech startups'

Beyond just a Budget, let's look at the strategic underpinnings

Indon parliament wants to tax wider range of plastics

Singapore looking for new sources of masks

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus

[DUBAI] Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city...

Feb 19, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

[WASHINGTON] Bernie Sanders has surged to a double-digit lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic...

Feb 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary...

Feb 19, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand introduces free parking at its malls during lunch, dinner hours

GOVERNMENT-LINKED landlord CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls...

Feb 19, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly