A much-needed leg-up Budget for the current turmoil and the future

The roundtable discussion. (From left): Ho Meng Kit of the Singapore Business Federation; Selena Ling of OCBC Bank; Desmond Teo of EY; Linus Goh of OCBC Bank; Edy Tan of Chye Thiam Maintenance; and moderator, Dylan Tan, SME editor, The Business Times.
Singapore has unveiled a Budget that's about a shared future. It's not just for large companies or multinationals but also for SMEs, which form a large part of all the companies in the country and employ close to 60 to 70 per cent of the workforce.
"There's something for everybody, and something for now and for later. So you kind of address not just the immediate issues of the day, but also pave the way for individuals, communities and businesses to see the future." - Linus Goh.
"I think the Budget also signals help for those companies that were first affected by the crisis. . . So if you put some cash back to the companies I think it will help. I think the Budget certainly has many aspects of it, from the job support scheme to the wage credit scheme and corporate tax rebate." - Ho Meng Kit.
"I think it was a very generous Budget - it's 2.1 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) and will lead to a S$10.9 billion budget deficit. He (Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat) certainly delivered on what he promised in his preview, which was that it was going to be a transformative Budget." - Selena Ling.
". . . The corporate tax rebate: That's important because it helps to alleviate some of the cash flow concerns for companies but, at the same time, has them share part of the burden." - Desmond Teo.
"Something we're doing is to revise the scope of work, or redesign the job, for our staff, especially the older ones. With the increased use of technology and robotics in our industry, we're training them to be able to operate robots, for example, which can help them in their daily work." - Edy Tan.
ROUNDTABLE PANELLISTS:
Linus Goh, head of global commercial banking, OCBC Bank
Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy, OCBC Bank
Desmond Teo, growth markets financial services tax leader, EY