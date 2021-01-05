A new chessboard beckons for Singapore's politics

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE year 2020 will be remembered as the one where Singapore's political landscape experienced significant milestones, as the country's fourth-generation (4G) leadership came to the fore and the opposition gained significant ground after the last general election (GE).
For...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes