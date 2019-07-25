You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Abandoned Siberian factory could cause Chernobyl-style disaster, warns official

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 6:46 AM

nz_chernobyl_250719.jpg
A Russian state official warned on Wednesday that an abandoned chemicals factory in Siberia could cause an environmental disaster akin to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accident unless urgent action is taken to tackle it.
PHOTO: AFP

[MOSCOW] A Russian state official warned on Wednesday that an abandoned chemicals factory in Siberia could cause an environmental disaster akin to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accident unless urgent action is taken to tackle it.

The Usolyekhimprom plant, which produced chlorine and other chemicals in the Irkutsk region, was abandoned due to bankruptcy in 2017, according to Russian news agencies. But the factory still contains an array of toxic substances, the head of state environment watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said.

The official, Svetlana Radionova, said she had recently visited the facility and, among other things, discovered wells filled with oil waste that could potentially burst and flow into the Angara, a major Siberian river.

"This is essentially the territory of an environmental catastrophe. We need to act now otherwise we will have an 'ecological Chernobyl'," Ms Radionova said in an interview with pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The meltdown at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in April 1986 was the world's worst nuclear accident and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate as it spewed clouds of nuclear material across Europe.

"No one knows what's there (at the Siberian site)," Radionova said, adding she had seen a huge amount of mercury residue there that needed to be "de-mercurised", and tanks, some of them pressurised, containing dangerous, unknown chemicals.

"This is a huge, chemically dangerous enterprise which is in a half-destroyed state. Its negligent owners exhausted its final resources and chucked it," she said.

The factory's owners have not responded to the allegations.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Anti-Johnson London protesters converge on Westminster

Brazil hopes US$11.2b stimulus spurs economy

North Korea fires 'short range' projectile: US official

With finger on trigger, ECB aims at more stimulus

British PM Johnson overhauls cabinet with Brexit hardliners

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Must Read

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

BP_CBD_180319_4_0.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore slips to eighth position in global innovation index

BT_20190725_NBBORIS_3844449.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Johnson promises Brexit withdrawal deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly