You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Abe ready to meet North Korea's Kim 'unconditionally': media

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 12:49 PM

lwx_Shinzo Abe_020519_75.jpg
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "unconditionally" in a bid to restore diplomatic ties between the two historic foes, a daily said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "unconditionally" in a bid to restore diplomatic ties between the two historic foes, a daily said on Thursday.

Mr Abe, seen as a foreign policy hawk, has recently softened his rhetoric towards Pyongyang, calling for a summit with Kim to resolve an emotional row over past kidnappings of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang agents.

In an interview with the Sankei Shimbun on Wednesday, Mr Abe said: "I want to meet Chairman Kim Jong Un unconditionally and talk with him frankly with an open mind."

"It is more than important for our country to be proactive in tackling the issue," the premier said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We can't break the shell of mutual distrust between Japan and North Korea unless I directly face Mr Kim," he said.

"I hope that he is a leader who can make a decision strategically and flexibly on what is best for his nation," he added.

Tokyo has been one of the most hawkish of the major powers on reclusive state North Korea, and has been on the receiving end of some of Pyongyang's harshest rhetoric - as well as missiles launched over its territory.

Until late 2017, North Korea repeatedly tested missiles that flew towards or over Japan, sparking warnings blared out on loudspeakers and stoking calls for a tough stance against Pyongyang.

However, Japan now finds itself battling to keep itself relevant in the fast-moving North Korea issue as Kim expands his diplomatic circle.

Kim met Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week after multiple meetings with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean leader Moon Jae In.

Mr Abe also told the Japanese newspaper that he had asked Mr Trump to help resolve the abduction issue when they held talks at the White House on Friday.

Mr Trump will hold another meeting with Mr Abe in late May when he visits Japan as the first foreign head of state to meet Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, who was enthroned on Wednesday.

Tokyo believes North Korean agents kidnapped Japanese nationals to train its spies in language and customs in the 1970s and 80s.

After years of denial, North Korea admitted in 2002 that it had taken 13 Japanese civilians and released what it said were the five survivors, saying eight others had died.

Campaigners, however, believe the disappearance of up to 470 Japanese may be linked to North Korea.

North Korean authorities have given no public indication of any willingness to meet Mr Abe.

AFP

Government & Economy

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May urges women to apply for top job at Bank of England

Online help for private homeowners to check for foreign worker housing breaches

Xinjiang surveillance app targets legal, everyday behaviour: rights group

Bank of England to keep rates steady, despite Brexit delay

Boycott of Brunei-owned businesses over gay sex death penalty likely to expand

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today

May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Canada investment fund IMCO eyes Singapore for regional headquarters

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

Foreign Worker Tenant Enquiry Service - MOM.JPG
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Online help for private homeowners to check for foreign worker housing breaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening