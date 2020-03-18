Abe vague on timing of Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic Games have not been cancelled since the summer of 1944, when they were called off because of World War II.

JAPANESE Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has begun to shift his messaging on this year's Tokyo Olympics, in a sign that he may have accepted that the deadly Covid-19 will make it necessary to postpone the event planned to start in July.

Mr Abe and his cabinet, as well as the organisers and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, had until days ago been unanimous in insisting that the Games would be staged as scheduled from July 24 to Aug 9.

But, following a Group of Seven (G-7) leaders' video conference on Covid-19 on Monday, Mr Abe avoided comment on the timing of the event.

"I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus, and I gained support for that from the G-7 leaders," he told reporters after the event.

Sporting events around the globe have been called off, delayed or held without spectators because of the virus, raising questions on whether it would be safe to bring hundreds of thousands of athletes, officials and spectators together in Tokyo.

Last week, US President Donald Trump suggested that the Tokyo Olympics should be pushed back by a year.

Asked whether the timing of the event was discussed, Mr Abe repeated the same phrases without answering directly. He also used similar words when asked about the issue in parliament on Monday.

Mr Abe's comments come after a poll showed almost two-thirds of Japanese voters thought the Olympics should be postponed due to the pandemic.

He had been closely associated with Tokyo hosting the games - flying to Buenos Aires in 2013 to make a bid for Japan's case in person and appearing at the closing ceremonies for the Rio Games four years ago dressed as the Super Mario video game character to promote Tokyo 2020.

"The politics of delaying the games have shifted. In the early days of the crisis, delaying would have been an admission that Mr Abe had failed to manage it. Now that it's a global crisis, delaying may be what's necessary to defend the Japanese people," Tobias Harris, a Japan analyst for Teneo Intelligence in Washington, wrote on Twitter.

With a growing number of qualifying events already cancelled, the summer start date is looking increasingly impracticable.

The Tokyo Organising Committee is asking that spectators stay away from Japan's torch relay beginning at the end of the month, Kyodo News reported, an event usually expected to drum up excitement for the games.

Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto later denied that Mr Abe's comments meant any delay to the event.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said there was no change to Japan's preparations.

The French Olympic committee chief was reported as saying earlier that the virus must be on the wane by late May to allow the Tokyo Games to take place in July.

In response, Ms Hashimoto reiterated that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had the authority to make the decision.

"I am aware of various individual opinions, but the government's position is to provide support in close cooperation with the IOC, the organising committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government," she said.

