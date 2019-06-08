You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Abe's party vows to hike Japan sales tax in platform for July election

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 1:49 PM

nwy_LDP_080619_7.jpg
Japan's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) pledged to go ahead with a sales tax increase in its policy platform for an upper house election expected in July.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) pledged to go ahead with a sales tax increase in its policy platform for an upper house election expected in July, signalling it will stick to an unpopular policy that the government has postponed before.

Backing a hike in the tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent in October was among the positions in a ruling party policy document released Friday. Speculation had swirled that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could halt the increase, as he has done twice before, amid growing concern about the economic effect of the US-China trade war.

The sales tax increase is intended to help rein in the world's biggest debt load, which stems from increased social welfare spending for Japan's rapidly aging population. The government has raised it twice since it was introduced in 1989, and both times saw an economic slide.

Senior government officials have repeatedly said that only an economic blow on the scale of the 2008 financial crisis would prompt a further delay. The LDP-led coalition is set to retain its majority in the upper house, polling has indicated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yet surveys show the tax increase is disliked by voters, with 54 per cent of respondents to an Asahi newspaper poll last month saying they opposed it, compared with 39 per cent who said they were in favour. Japan's opposition parties are also calling for the tax hike to be shelved.

Mr Abe's government has tried to soften the blow by saying part of the revenue has been earmarked to subsidise preschool education and childcare - a promise the LDP may be reluctant to revoke.

The party, which has controlled the government for all but four years since 1955, also vowed to step up efforts to change the country's seven decade-old pacifist constitution, and help manage Japan's aging and shrinking population. Kyodo News reported on the platform earlier Friday, saying it would also include measures to bolster regional economies and protect against natural disasters.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

G20 financial leaders to stay vague on global trade in communique

Mnuchin says main progress on US-China trade to be at Trump-Xi summit

Sri Lanka president vows to block Easter attacks probe

Putin and Xi herald the virtues of globalism, critiquing the US on trade

US, Mexico hammer out last-minute deal to curb migration, avoid tariffs

US and Russian ships narrowly miss colliding in Philippine waters

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
5 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening