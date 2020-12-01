About 1,250 Shell employees to benefit from upskilling

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Singapore Shell Employees' Union (SSEU) has teamed up with Shell to set up a Joint Capability Council (JCC) that will support training plans benefiting some 1,250 employees, out of the oil major's more than 3,100 staff in Singapore.
This is in line with Shell's plan...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes