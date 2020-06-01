Abu Dhabi locks down with one-week travel ban

Get our introductory offer at only
[ABU DHABI] Abu Dhabi has announced it will cordon off the UAE's capital as well as banning travel between regions within the emirate for a week from Tuesday to rein in the novel coronavirus.
The announcement on Sunday means that residents of the United Arab Emirates will not be allowed...
