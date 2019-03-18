You are here

Accused mosque gunman 'rational', will represent himself: ex-lawyer

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 12:14 PM

BP_Brenton Tarrant_180319_81.jpg
Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers which left 50 people dead.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHRISTCHURCH] The Australian charged with murder in the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques plans to represent himself and appears "rational", his court-appointed lawyer told AFP on Monday.

Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, told AFP the 28-year-old "indicated he does not want a lawyer".

"He wants to be self-represented in this case," said Mr Peters, who played down suggestions that Tarrant may not be fit for trial.

"The way he presented was rational and someone who was not suffering any mental disability. That's how he appeared. He seemed to understand what was going on," Mr Peters said.

AFP

