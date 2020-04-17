Ads for S$5,500 temp jobs at Expo isolation facility are fake: Mindef, MOH

As the country's second community isolation facility, Singapore Expo has been housing Covid-19 patients who are in recovery as well as those with milder symptoms.

A HANDFUL of online recruitment posts have surfaced since last week, seeking individuals to work at the Singapore Expo community isolation facility as well as foreign worker dormitories during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For Expo, the job ads claimed to offer monthly remuneration packages ranging from S$4,000 to S$5,500 for temporary roles described as "healthcare associates", "assistants" or "operations support staff".

Checks by The Business Times (BT) showed the business registration number and employment agency number indicated in some of the ads tallying with those stated on the website of recruitment PrimeStaff Management Services. Applicants were also directed to contact an email address with the agency's domain.

In response to BT's queries, an MOH spokesperson said the ministry has not engaged that agency for the recruitment of personnel for the Expo facility.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) clarified on Thursday night that although it is hiring former SAF Regulars to support the Inter-agency Taskforce on foreign worker dormitory management, there have been fake recruitment messages seeking staff for the dorms and Expo.

Messages that ask interested parties to submit their personal particulars to Mindef and PrimeStaff email addresses are fake, Mindef said in a Facebook post.

"For genuine job openings for former Regulars, Mindef will not ask for personal details (e.g. gender, race, age, citizenship)," the ministry added.

PrimeStaff has not responded to BT's requests for comment since April 14.

The posts were mostly published online between April 10 and April 13, on job portals and social media pages including Reddit and a Facebook group for Singapore freelancers.

An ad on a job portal was looking for 20 "healthcare associates" to work eight-hour shifts at Expo, under a one-month contract which may be extended. It offered a monthly package of S$5,000 to S$5,500 which includes basic salary, transport allowance and an "appreciation bonus".

Job responsibilities are to support daily operations at Expo, with duties such as temperature-taking, registration, customer service, payment, appointment-making, ushering and admin support.

No experience is required, and training will be provided, according to the ad. Personnel should be proficient in English, have basic knowledge in Microsoft Office and be able to use computers and iPads.

Meanwhile, one of the Facebook posts sharing information on the role was updated on Monday night to state it is now closed for applications.

It was seeking "operations support staff" to "assist in the daily matters in the Singapore Expo-turned interim hospital", for eight-hour shifts and up to six days per week.

They will supposedly receive S$5,000 to S$5,500 each month due to the "high-risk nature" of the job, the Facebook post stated. Upon completion of the work, staff will also be paid for 14 days' worth of "leave of absence".

Some of the job ads stated that personal protection equipment (PPE) will be provided. Those who are concerned about potential Covid-19 transmission during their commute to and from work can also request lodging.

However, no details were given about the type and location of such lodging, and what kind of PPE will be provided.

Selected applicants must start work immediately.

On WhatsApp, some variants of the ads asked applicants whether they are "mentally prepared" for the risk of exposure to Covid-19, while others requested applicants to provide their NRIC numbers.

One Whatsapp message noted that applicants who complete 12-hour shifts will receive S$150 per day, plus a S$50 bonus for every five consecutive days of work, for a role lasting about two to four weeks.

Located in Changi, Expo has been operating as the country’s second community isolation facility since April 10.

It houses Covid-19 patients who are in recovery but may still be infectious, as well as those with milder symptoms and do not require extensive medical treatment.

This is to free up hospitals to care for patients who need more significant medical attention.

It initially caters to about 480 patients, and will progressively expand as the demand rises and the number of cases grow, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong had said on April 9.

The first isolation facility is D'Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris, which can take in up to 500 people.

New coronavirus cases in Singapore hit a daily high of 728 as at noon on Thursday, bringing the country's total cases to 4,427. So far, 683 patients have recovered and been discharged. Dormitories continued to make up the vast majority of new cases.