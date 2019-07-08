You are here

Home > Government & Economy

African leaders launch 'operational phase' of free trade accord

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 6:48 AM

[NIAMEY] African nations launched the "operational phase" of a landmark free trade accord at the African Union (AU) Summit in Nigerien capital, Niamey on Sunday, creating what leaders hope will be the world's largest free trade area.

AU officials announced the launch of five "operational instruments" of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with African nations agreeing to shared "rules of origin, the monitoring and elimination of non-tariff barriers, a unified digital payments system and an African trade observatory dashboard".

Eritrea, the only non-signatory to the accord in the 55 member bloc, said it would seriously consider signing the agreement.

The AfCFTA launch was given a boost when Nigeria and Benin's presidents signed on to rapturous applause on Sunday morning.

The AU estimates that the agreement - which cuts tariffs between African nations - will lead to a 60-per cent boost in intra-African trade by 2022.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Japan voters back stricter checks on tech exports to South Korea

Guaido says talks with Venezuela government to resume, move to Barbados

Japan machinery orders fall most in 8 months in worrying sign for economy

Australia job ads rebound in June, trend still weak

South Korea urges Japan to scrap export curbs, pledges help to firms

Venezuela opposition says it will meet Maduro envoys in Norway-mediated talks

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian
5 Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening