You are here

Home > Government & Economy

African leaders to pay tribute at Mugabe state funeral

Sat, Sep 14, 2019 - 12:10 PM

nz_mugabe_140919.jpg
Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe will be given a state funeral on Saturday with a dozen African leaders expected to pay tribute to a man lauded as a colonial-era liberation hero.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HARARE] Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe will be given a state funeral on Saturday with a dozen African leaders expected to pay tribute to a man lauded as a colonial-era liberation hero.

Mr Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore aged 95, left Zimbabwe torn over the legacy of his 37-year rule marked by brutal repression and economic crisis.

He died almost two years after former army loyalists forced him out in 2017, following a power struggle over what was widely perceived as his bid to have his wife Grace succeed him.

His body was returned from Singapore on Wednesday to a country divided and still struggling with inflation and the food and fuel shortages caused by decades of economic crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Despite certain misgivings, within certain quarters about his so-called mistakes... the government's position is clear," Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo told AFP. "The late President Mugabe is an icon."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a dozen current and former African leaders are expected to attend Saturday's official funeral at a Harare sports stadium.

But his final burial at a national monument will only happen after a new mausoleum is built, his family said.

While Mr Mugabe ended white-minority rule and gave more access to education and public health to the poor black majority, he soon turned to fear and repression to govern.

Many Zimbabweans will remember Mr Mugabe more for the economic mismanagement and increasingly tyrannical rule that followed the initial hope of liberation.

Millions fled the country during decades of crisis and hyperinflation and a brutal crackdown on dissidents at home.

Many are struggling to survive despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vows of more investment and jobs in the post-Mugabe era.

"Things were much better under Comrade Mugabe, prices of basics were lower," said Daydream Goba, 27, using an affectionate term for Mr Mugabe. "Now, we can barely manage."

Bitter legacy 

Always divisive in life, Mr Mugabe's funeral arrangements were also caught up in a dispute between Mnangagwa and the family over where and when the former leader should be buried.

The two parties on Friday finally agreed he would be buried at National Heroes Acre. But the final ceremony would take place in about 30 days, once the new mausoleum was built for him there.

His family are still bitter over the role Mnangagwa played in his ouster and had pushed for Mr Mugabe to be buried in his homestead of Zvimba, northwest of Harare.

A former guerrilla who fought alongside Mr Mugabe against colonial forces, Mr Mnangagwa was fired as first vice-president by Mr Mugabe in 2017. Mr Mugabe branded him a "traitor".

Soon after, protesters and military officers pressured Mr Mugabe to step down in what was widely seen as a struggle between Mr Mnangagwa's faction and loyalists to Grace inside the ruling ZANU-PF party.

The "heroes" monument, where more than 130 national figures are buried in black marble tombs, sits on a hilltop overlooking Harare. Mr Mugabe's first wife, Sally is also buried there.

AFP

Government & Economy

Biden, fellow Democrats back on campaign trail after third presidential debate

Facebook fact-checker finds UK Conservatives ran ads with altered BBC headline

Hong Kong protesters plan mall sit-ins after hill-top human chains

More than ever, Mike Pompeo at helm of Trump foreign policy

Trade tensions ease as China drops some pork and soybean tariffs

HK activist Wong seeks Trump, US congress support

Editor's Choice

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

nz_vertex_140919.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

nz_celinetan_140930.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng fends off concerns over rights issue

Must Read

BT_20190914_BRUNCHFPNEW_3892341-1.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Brunch

US Reits in Singapore

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

BT_20190914_CCREDAS14_3892502.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Muted demand for private residential properties a concern for developers, says Redas president

nz_shopee_140919.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast boost content in SkillsFuture classes on digital skills

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly