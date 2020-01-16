You are here

Home > Government & Economy

After delays, USMCA to pass Congress Thursday: top Republican

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 8:29 AM

rk_MitchMcConnell_160120.jpg
"We anticipate the Senate will finish the USMCA tomorrow and send this landmark trade deal to President Trump for his signature," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate will vote on Thursday to approve a landmark trade pact with Canada and Mexico, the chamber's top Republican said, likely delivering a victory to President Donald Trump as he faces an impeachment trial.

"We anticipate the Senate will finish the USMCA tomorrow and send this landmark trade deal to President Trump for his signature," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

Mr McConnell said passage of the long-awaited agreement would be "important good news for the country" and "a major victory for the administration."

The deal languished in Congress for months as Democrats demanded US officials re-negotiate key elements including labor provisions, a move that won over some free-trade-skeptic Democrats.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The measure, which Mr Trump hailed in December as "the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA," has substantial bipartisan support and is expected to pass.

SEE ALSO

US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal

The USMCA replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement by updating rules on auto manufacturing, e-commerce, intellectual property restrictions and labour provisions.

It cleared the US House last month by an overwhelming bipartisan majority - an unusual occurrence in the current political atmosphere.

Senators have appeared eager to fast-track USMCA in order to clear the decks before Mr Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate begins next week.

The USMCA vote is likely to occur Thursday morning, given that US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at the Senate at 2.00pm to be sworn in and then convene a court of impeachment for Mr Trump's trial.

AFP

Government & Economy

In blow to Eurogroup head, European Commission criticises Portugal's budget

Greek PM proposes top female judge as next president

Iran crown prince predicts regime will collapse within months

Women in top jobs still rare in corporate Europe, study finds

UN warns more extreme weather ahead after hottest decade on record

Trump trial 'extraordinarily unlikely' to go over two weeks: US official

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 08:26 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH to issue S$500m 3.2% notes due 2030

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) will be issuing S$500 million notes at par, under its S$1 billion multi-currency debt...

Jan 16, 2020 08:22 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open slightly up following US-China deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo's Nikkei index opened marginally higher on Thursday as investors digested the signing of a trade...

Jan 16, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

In blow to Eurogroup head, European Commission criticises Portugal's budget

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission said on Wednesday that Portugal's draft budget for 2020 that envisages a small...

Jan 16, 2020 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Unplanned outages at North American refineries hit five-year high: data

[BENGALURU] Refineries in the United States, Canada and Mexico last year experienced some 2,000 unplanned outages...

Jan 16, 2020 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Meghan visits Canada women's shelter in first public outing

[VANCOUVER] Prince Harry's wife Meghan has visited a women's shelter in Vancouver, her first public appearance since...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly