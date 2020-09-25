AGC seeks to be heard at Parti Liyani's complaint hearing

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is seeking leave to be heard at the application hearing over alleged misconduct by two legal service officers.
The AGC has also applied to submit court notes related to the case involving domestic maid Parti Liyani and place before...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes