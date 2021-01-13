You are here

Air travellers entering US will need negative Covid test: official

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 6:53 AM

All air passengers bound for the United States will require a negative Covid-19 test within three days of their departure, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.
[WASHINGTON] All air passengers bound for the United States will require a negative Covid-19 test within three days of their departure, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

"Testing does not eliminate all risk but when combined with a period of staying at...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for