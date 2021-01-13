Air travellers entering US will need negative Covid test: official

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] All air passengers bound for the United States will require a negative Covid-19 test within three days of their departure, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.
"Testing does not eliminate all risk but when combined with a period of staying at...
