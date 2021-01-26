All 24 towns to have community vaccination centre each by end-March: Chan Chun Sing

Each of the 24 towns here will have one community vaccination centre by end-March, as the nation ramps up its Covid-19 vaccination drive.

[SINGAPORE] Each of the 24 towns here will have one community vaccination centre by end-March, as the nation ramps up its Covid-19 vaccination drive.

This will ensure that when more vaccines arrive, they can be quickly distributed to the population, in particular the elderly, explained Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Jan 26) during a visit to the community vaccination centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Club (CC).

The venue, along with Teck Ghee CC in Ang Mo Kio, is part of the first two such facilities that have been set up to cater to residents aged 70 and above, in the first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

The facilities differ slightly from existing vaccination centres to better cater to the elderly, with features such as bigger booths to accomodate wheelchairs and chairs with armrests."Our aim is that by the end of March, we will have one community vaccination centre in each town..and if we need to scale it up faster because the vaccines come in faster, we will make sure that we have the vaccination capacity," said Mr Chan, who is also Tanjong Pagar GRC MP. "Our aim is to build the vaccination capacity ahead of the arrival of the vaccines, so that the vaccination capacity will not be the constraint or the bottleneck." Once the additional vaccines arrive, letters will be sent out so people can book their slots at any of the centres that are open.

Mr Chan, who is also deputy chairman of the People's Association (PA), said the take-up rate for the vaccinations have been "quite encouraging" at Tanjong Pagar CC, with some 300 bookings made by elderly residents in the first two days.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He expects more people to step forward for their jabs, as news of the vaccination drive and the possible side effects from the vaccines emerge."As people become more confident of the process, I think the take-up rate will progressively go up..so we have to keep monitoring this and then make fine adjustments to the capacity at the respective vaccination centres," he said.

Mr Chan said that CCs were chosen as the vaccination centres as it gives the elderly a sense of familiarity, with previous initiatives such as the distribution of face masks and TraceTogether tokens also carried out there.

He will be receiving his own vaccination shot on Wednesday (Jan 27) morning at Tanjong Pagar CC.

Each community vaccination centre will be able to give 2,000 vaccinations per day, from 8am to 10pm. But that can be adjusted based on the number of booths set up.

Operations at other vaccination facilities, such as at Changi Airport Terminal 4, showed it takes about five minutes per jab, and planning for the community vaccination centres was done on that basis.

For the vaccination operations in Tanjong Pagar CC and Teck Ghee CC, the PA has over 600 volunteers mobilised.

Mr Chan said that rolling out the vaccine is not as straightforward as with initiatives such as the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation packages, because of the medical aspect."We try to allay the concerns of the seniors whom (volunteers) reach out to first. For the more serious medical-related questions, we will have medical doctors on hand to provide them with the information," he said."This is very important because if we can answer the elderly's questions upfront earlier, then it is actually more reassuring for them to make the appointment." Mr Chan added that they do not want to waste any vaccines, so supply is brought in based on appointments made at a particular venue on a certain day.

Raffles Medical Group lead physician Dr Tan Joo Peng, 38, said the shelf life of the vaccines is five days when kept at two to eight deg C.

The usual side effects they look out for in the first 30 minutes after a person has been jabbed is soreness of their arms. If they develop rashes, headaches or dizziness, then they will be brought into a nursing station to be treated.

THE STRAITS TIMES