You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'All lives matter': Indonesia saves tsunami-stranded turtles

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 12:20 PM

[KALIANDA, Indonesia] Searching a debris-strewn beach for victims of Indonesia's deadly tsunami, a rescue team happened upon a giant sea turtle trapped in a pile of marine trash.

It took four staff to haul the endangered creature back to sea, just the latest in a string of turtle rescues along the country's devastated coast.

"The turtle was really large and it got stuck in a pile of rubbish, lying almost upside down," Adi Ayangsyah, a member of a search and rescue team in hard-hit Lampung on Sumatra island, told AFP on Friday.

He said the turtle was "probably about 30kg".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This week, about 15 other turtles were rescued in the same area.

"We think they were swept ashore by the tsunami," said Teguh Ismail, head of Lampung's conservation agency.

"But they didn't have any wounds so we got them back in the water."

An eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano, which sits in the middle of the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, caused a section of the crater to collapse and slide into the ocean, triggering the killer tsunami on Saturday evening.

On Friday, the death toll stood at 430 with some 159 still missing.

Hopes for finding any survivors are all but gone, but the hunt isn't limited to human victims.

"We'll keep our eye out for other stranded turtles as well," Mr Adi said.

"For us, all lives matter. Human or animal - we'll try to rescue them all."

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan factory output falls in sign of rising pressure on economy

China Beige Book says plentiful borrowing fails to boost growth

Bank of Japan policymakers warned of darkening global outlook: Dec meeting summary

French 'yellow vest' protests planned for Saturday, New Year's Eve

Trump combative on sixth day of US government shutdown

Saudi king orders government reshuffle after Khashoggi fallout

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening