All travellers arriving in Singapore to receive Stay-Home Notice requirements in advance

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 11:06 PM
ALL travellers arriving in Singapore, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and Long-Term Pass holders, must submit a health declaration before proceeding with immigration clearance, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a statement on Wednesday. 

This will come into effect from 9am on March 27. 

Upon the submission of their health declaration, travellers will be notified electronically via e-mail on the need to comply with the 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore.

Travellers will need to present their acknowledgement e-mail to ICA officers upon arrival. 

Health declarations will have to be submitted via the SG Arrival Card (SGAC) e-Service, which will be available before March 27 so that those due to arrive in Singapore after this date can complete it before their arrival.

"This allows travellers to be notified of their SHN requirements earlier, instead of only during immigration clearance in Singapore," said ICA. They will also be made aware of penalties for failing to comply with the requirements.

ICA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who fail to comply with SHN requirements, it said in its statement. 

Penalties include a fine of up to S$10,000 or up to six months imprisonment. Pass holders could also risk getting their passes revoked. 

