All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

[SINGAPORE] Travellers from South Korea will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities from Saturday onwards, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.
The new restriction comes into force for all travellers from South Korea entering Singapore from 11.59pm...
