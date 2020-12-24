You are here

Home > Government & Economy

All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 1:35 PM

rk_sk-travellers_241220.jpg
Travellers from South Korea will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities from Saturday onwards, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Travellers from South Korea will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities from Saturday onwards, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

The new restriction comes into force for all travellers from South Korea entering Singapore from 11.59pm...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom

Facebook worries smaller rivals with openness on liability

South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for 16m people

Dubai sees economy shrinking 6.2% this year before 2021 growth

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone

Huawei executive wants Canada's bail conditions eased

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 01:36 PM
Stocks

STI climbs 0.3% but down 0.24% over the week

ASIAN markets clocked gains at mid-day trading close on the eve of Christmas Day, with Singapore's Straits Times...

Dec 24, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom

SINGAPORE'S factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile...

Dec 24, 2020 12:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday with gains on hopes a post-Brexit trade deal will be signed soon, but...

Dec 24, 2020 12:24 PM
Real Estate

New York luxury real estate could be a bargain in 2021

[NEW YORK] Judging by the last quarter of 2020, New York's luxury real estate market should enter 2021 with...

Dec 24, 2020 12:00 PM
Real Estate

Broker's take: AmBank upgrades Malaysia Reits to 'overweight'

THE worst could be over for real estate investment trusts (Reits) in Malaysia, according to AmInvestment Bank (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

Trump pardons spark outrage

Broker's take: AmBank upgrades Malaysia Reits to 'overweight'

China launches probe into Alibaba over monopoly allegations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for