You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Amazon boss Bezos launches US$10b fund to combat climate change

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:43 AM

rk_JeffBezos_180220.jpg
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the world's richest man, said on Monday he was committing US$10 billion to a new fund to tackle climate change.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the world's richest man, said on Monday he was committing US$10 billion to a new fund to tackle climate change.

In a post to his 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the e-commerce tycoon said the Bezos Earth Fund would "fund scientists, activists, NGOs - any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world."

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," said Mr Bezos, whose net worth is estimated to be around US$130 billion.

"I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."

Mr Bezos, who maintained his status as the world's richest person despite an expensive divorce last year, said his new foundation would begin issuing grants this summer.

SEE ALSO

Amazon, Flipkart seek rollback of new Indian tax on online sellers

Last September, Mr Bezos said Amazon would pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040 and said the company would order 100,000 electric delivery trucks.

Rather than make investments which the business guru might profit from, the fund will allocate grant money to projects, the New York Times said, quoting unnamed sources familiar with the initiative.

Mr Bezos divulged few details on his social media post, which attracted overwhelmingly positive responses from his followers.

Amazon has been criticised for creating large amounts of waste from the packaging it delivers its products in, as well as for the emissions from huge fleets of delivery vehicles.

The New York Times said that even if Mr Bezos spent the full US$10 billion immediately, he would still be the world's richest person.

Last week, the billionaire reportedly agreed to buy a Beverly Hills mansion built in the 1930s by Hollywood movie mogul Jack Warner for US$165 million, a record price for a California home.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK government adviser quits over race comments

Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules

Cruise passengers scatter, take Cambodia bus tours despite virus fears

China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment

Singapore cuts 2020 growth forecast amid virus outbreak

Virus outbreak derails Singapore exporters' hopes of recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

UK government adviser quits over race comments

[LONDON] An adviser in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office resigned on Monday after online comments...

Feb 18, 2020 06:49 AM
Consumer

US furnishings store Pier 1 files for bankruptcy

[SAN FRANCISCO] US chain store Pier 1, best known for its imported home furnishings, filed for bankruptcy on Monday...

Feb 18, 2020 06:47 AM
Technology

Apple says will not meet revenue forecasts due to virus

[SAN FRANCISCO] US tech giant Apple said on Monday that disruption due to the novel coronavirus had hit both...

Feb 18, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules

[BRUSSELS] Britain will not accept supervision from the European Union as part of a free trade deal after Brexit,...

Feb 18, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

Cruise passengers scatter, take Cambodia bus tours despite virus fears

[PHNOM PENH] A scramble intensified on Monday to trace passengers from a US cruise liner allowed to disembark in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly