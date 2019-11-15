You are here

Amazon says 'bias' in Pentagon awarding US$10b contract to Microsoft

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 8:26 AM

nz_amazon_151159.jpg
Amazon on Thursday challenged the awarding of a US$10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract to Microsoft, alleging "unmistakable bias" in the process.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Thursday challenged the awarding of a US$10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract to Microsoft, alleging "unmistakable bias" in the process.

The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, better known as JEDI, ultimately will see all military branches sharing information in a system boosted by artificial intelligence.

"It's critical for our country that the government and its elected leaders administer procurements objectively and in a manner that is free from political influence," a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services said.

"Numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Amazon and company founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

AFP

sentifi.com

