You are here

Home > Government & Economy

AmCham urges Hong Kong action to quell growing business concerns

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 11:06 AM

BP_Hong Kong_290719_70.jpg
The American Chamber of Commerce's Hong Kong chapter urged government action to address grievances underlying the city's recent unrest, saying steps must be taken to restore sagging business confidence.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] The American Chamber of Commerce's Hong Kong chapter urged government action to address grievances underlying the city's recent unrest, saying steps must be taken to restore sagging business confidence.

Hong Kong's leaders should appoint an "internationally credible" independent inquiry into all aspects of the protest movement and formally withdraw the now-suspended extradition legislation that prompted the demonstrations, AmCham said. The chamber said its statement represented the views of a "clear majority" of its members surveyed in recent days.

"AmCham urges the government to stem any further damage and show clear leadership in meeting the expectations of Hong Kong people and in restoring the city's international reputation for effective governance under the ‘one country, two systems' framework," AmCham president Tara Joseph said, referencing the framework that has guaranteed the city's autonomy since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

As sometimes-violent protests continued for the eighth-straight weekend and showed no signs of stopping, the group's international members - which range from financial services firms to logistics companies - suggested the government heed at least some of the protesters' demands. The Chinese government planned to hold an unprecedented briefing in Beijing on the situation at 3pm on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The call from international business follows a similar statement from the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce last week, which also called for the withdrawal of the extradition bill and the appointment of a commission of inquiry into the recent unrest. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has said the bill allowing the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China was "dead", but refused to formally withdraw it.

AmCham said members reported that some overseas customers have said Hong Kong "has become less safe and a riskier place in which to conduct business", and that the primary winner of the decline in its reputation was rival Asian financial centre Singapore.

"While members made clear Hong Kong's many unique competitive advantages remain largely intact, they voiced concern that a failure to address the instability and worsening perceptions toward the city now may lead to irreparable damage over the long term," AmCham's statement said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Australian PM Morrison takes lead in first poll since shock win

Goldman says Asia's trade slump is showing signs of bottoming

China to brief on Hong Kong unrest after weekend of protests

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

Fed poised to cut rates for first time since financial crisis, ending an era

Ratcliffe tapped to replace Coats as US spy chief

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

BP_Federal Reserve_290719_4.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Stocks

Strong earnings a threat to rate cut expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly