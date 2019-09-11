You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Analysts in maiden SMU survey see US and euro zone in recession by 2022

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 12:22 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

THE risks to growth for the five biggest economies in the world are tilted to the downside with the US and euro zone likely to be in recession by 2022, according to a survey of analysts by the Singapore Management University (SMU) released on Wednesday.

The first edition of the Big5 survey, which was released by the Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics (SKBI) at SMU, gathers participants’ sentiments and projections for the economies of China, Europe, India, Japan and the United States.

The eight participants in its inaugural survey are Bank of Singapore, DBS Group, GIC, ING Bank, Moody’s Investors Service, TD Securities, UBS and United Overseas Bank Group.

Six out of eight participants are expecting the euro zone to enter into a recession by 2021, while only three in eight see the same for the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, seven in eight forecast that both the US and the euro area will be in recession by 2022.

In contrast, only two in eight participants foresee a “sharp slowdown” in China and India by 2021.

The outlook for both countries remain similar in 2022, with only three in eight expecting a “sharp slowdown” for China, and no change in expectation for India.

Government & Economy

Japan PM to shake up cabinet, bringing in rising star

US firms sour on their future in China as trade war bites: AmCham

Heatstroke kills two in Japan post-typhoon blackout

STB launches global incentive programme to further boost business tourism

RBA says unlikely will need to employ unconventional policy measures

Mugabe's body flown out of Singapore: nephew

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly