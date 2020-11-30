You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Anger grows at Hong Kong's erratic Covid rules as cases jump

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 12:10 PM

rk_hongkong_301120.jpg
As Hong Kong battles a new wave of coronavirus infections with yet another round of social restrictions, a sense of fatigue with the confusing and inconsistent nature of the city's pandemic response is setting in among business-owners and residents.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] As Hong Kong battles a new wave of coronavirus infections with yet another round of social restrictions, a sense of fatigue with the confusing and inconsistent nature of the city's pandemic response is setting in among business-owners and residents.

Though the Asian financial...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China central bank offers salve to jittery markets with surprise cash injection

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defence blacklist: sources

England lockdown cuts virus cases 30%, study shows

Twitter suspends Thai royalist account linked to influence campaign

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over three years

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 12:02 PM
Banking & Finance

China central bank offers salve to jittery markets with surprise cash injection

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank surprised markets on Monday with an injection of medium-term cash into the banking...

Nov 30, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

A SET of best practices for commodity financing was rolled out on Monday, the first such code for the industry in...

Nov 30, 2020 11:51 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

[HONG KONG] Asian markets swung on Monday as hopes that vaccines will soon be rolled out played against concerns...

Nov 30, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defence blacklist: sources

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas...

Nov 30, 2020 11:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Non-bank financial players can access FAST, PayNow rails from February 2021: MAS

ELIGIBLE non-bank financial institutions (NFIs) in Singapore will have direct access to the banking system's real-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1%

Medtecs strategises to be more than a one-hit pandemic wonder

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for