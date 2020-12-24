You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Anti-Myanmar hate speech flares in Thailand over virus

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 2:50 PM

af_thaimyanmar_241220.jpg
"Wherever you see Myanmar people, shoot them down," read one Thai comment on YouTube after a surge of coronavirus cases among workers from Myanmar.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] "Wherever you see Myanmar people, shoot them down," read one Thai comment on YouTube after a surge of coronavirus cases among workers from Myanmar.

The outbreak, first detected at a seafood market near Bangkok, has prompted a flare-up in such online hate speech as well as...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Kuroda to seek ways to make stimulus 'nimble'

India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: source

All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom

Facebook worries smaller rivals with openness on liability

South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for 16m people

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 02:41 PM
Government & Economy

Kuroda to seek ways to make stimulus 'nimble'

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank's planned policy examination will seek to make...

Dec 24, 2020 02:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion Holdings Q3 loss widens to US$224.5m

EZION Holdings posted a net loss of US$224.5 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, widening from a net loss...

Dec 24, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for post-Brexit deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal, with trade subdued ahead...

Dec 24, 2020 02:10 PM
Government & Economy

India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: source

[NEW DELHI] India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a US$2...

Dec 24, 2020 01:56 PM
Banking & Finance

More APAC firms tap loans linking rates to sustainable goals

[MUMBAI] A growing number of borrowers in Asia Pacific are getting loans whose interest rates are linked to meeting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

Trump pardons spark outrage

Surge in demand for deep freeze solutions

China launches probe into Alibaba over monopoly allegations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for