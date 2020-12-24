Anti-Myanmar hate speech flares in Thailand over virus

Get our introductory offer at only
[BANGKOK] "Wherever you see Myanmar people, shoot them down," read one Thai comment on YouTube after a surge of coronavirus cases among workers from Myanmar.
The outbreak, first detected at a seafood market near Bangkok, has prompted a flare-up in such online hate speech as well as...
