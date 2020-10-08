Anwar Ibrahim says he will meet king on Tuesday to prove majority

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Anwar in a statement said King Al-Sultan Abdullah had agreed to grant him an audience on Oct 13, when he will present documentation "of the strong and convincing majority" of members of parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

REUTERS