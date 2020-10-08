You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Anwar Ibrahim says he will meet king on Tuesday to prove majority

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 4:25 PM

yq-anw-08102024.jpg
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Anwar in a statement said King Al-Sultan Abdullah had agreed to grant him an audience on Oct 13, when he will present documentation "of the strong and convincing majority" of members of parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indebted countries may face long negotiations after China's aggressive lending

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

European Parliament cements position on climate change law with final vote

Thailand adds fresh tax breaks to stimulus to spur growth

9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Japan bankruptcies down 5.2% in April-Sept y-o-y despite Covid-19: survey

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Homebuyers can go on virtual tours of over 140 projects in Singapore this weekend

THIS weekend, ERA Singapore will launch what it says is the country's largest virtual real estate gallery for...

Oct 8, 2020 04:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs

[COPENHAGEN] Danske Bank said on Thursday it will cut up to 1,600 jobs in the next six to 12 months as part of a...

Oct 8, 2020 04:49 PM
Government & Economy

Indebted countries may face long negotiations after China's aggressive lending

[NEW YORK] Countries could face years of negotiations to rework their debt with China as a growing number of loans...

Oct 8, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

THE National Environment Agency (NEA), Economic Development Board (EDB) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA...

Oct 8, 2020 04:24 PM
Consumer

Louis Vuitton, Volvo tapping Thai social commerce via Line chat app

[BANGKOK] Luxury fashion and auto brands in Thailand have turned to selling their products on Japanese chat app Line...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for