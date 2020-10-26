You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Arabs favour Biden over Trump in US election: poll

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 6:47 AM

rk_joebiden_261020.jpg
Democratic nominee Joe Biden substantially leads his Republican opponent Donald Trump as the Arab world's preferred candidate in next month's US presidential candidate, an opinion poll indicated Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[RIYADH] Democratic nominee Joe Biden substantially leads his Republican opponent Donald Trump as the Arab world's preferred candidate in next month's US presidential candidate, an opinion poll indicated Sunday.

Out of 3,097 people polled across 18 Middle East and North African countries, around 39 per cent favoured Biden while only 12 per cent opted for Trump, according to the survey carried out by British pollster YouGov and commissioned by Saudi daily Arab News.

"When asked which candidate would be better for the Arab World if elected president, most believe that neither candidate (49 per cent) would fulfil such a description, yet Biden is still considered a better option to Trump," the survey said.

The November 3 election, in which incumbent Trump is fighting to secure a second term in office, is being closely watched across the Arab world, where the United States plays a key role.

Mr Trump is widely seen as the preferred candidate among a slew of Arab governments, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for an array of reasons including his tough stance against their regional rival Iran.

SEE ALSO

'We're not going to control pandemic': Trump aide

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In contrast to his predecessor Barack Obama, Mr Trump also staunchly backed Arab rulers, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the face of serious allegations of human rights abuse.

But the poll reflects a different public opinion.

"If the Arab world were choosing the next president, Biden would win by a landslide," YouGov's chief Stephan Shakespeare told AFP.

"But that's partly because they don't know much about Biden - only half say they have heard of them, while nearly everyone has heard of Trump." Should Mr Biden win, some 58 per cent of Arabs said he "must distance himself from the Obama administration policies." Mr Biden served as vice-president in the Obama administration.

Mr Trump won some support in the poll for scrapping an Obama-era nuclear agreement with Tehran and imposing strict sanctions against the Iranian regime, but only 17 per cent Arabs felt his stance would made the region safer.

The poll suggested Mr Trump's 2017 decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem proved overwhelmingly unpopular, with 89 per cent of Arabs opposing it.

The poll listed youth empowerment, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the global coronavirus pandemic among the top three concerns Arabs would like the next US president to focus on.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

'We're not going to control pandemic': Trump aide

With everything to lose, Trump barrels into final stretch

US insists on need to ban TikTok

Spain declares virus emergency as global cases soar

Covid-19 and Singapore's wealth gap

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 06:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Westpac flags A$1.22b hit to second-half cash earnings

[SYDNEY] Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it would take an A$1.22 billion (S$1.18 billion) hit to...

Oct 26, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

'We're not going to control pandemic': Trump aide

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's chief of staff said on Sunday that "we're not going to control the pandemic," drawing a...

Oct 26, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

With everything to lose, Trump barrels into final stretch

[WAUKESHA, United States] In a single day, he covered more than 3,000km aboard Air Force One, hitting three...

Oct 26, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

US insists on need to ban TikTok

[SAN FRANCISCO] US President Donald Trump's administration has insisted on the need to ban TikTok due to national...

Oct 26, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

Spain declares virus emergency as global cases soar

[MADRID] Spain declared a national state of emergency Sunday to tackle a second coronavirus wave as the World Health...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

What will New York real estate look like next year?

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for