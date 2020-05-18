Ardern eyes virus-free haven as NZ charts rapid rebuild

Get our introductory offer at only
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's lofty ambition to eliminate the coronavirus may pay dividends as it begins to rebuild its economy and promote itself as a safe haven for global business.
As Kiwis emerge bleary-eyed from one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the government says its...
