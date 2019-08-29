Argentina asks IMF to restructure debt payments: minister

Argentina asked the International Monetary Fund to restructure its debt payments on the US$56 billion bail-out loan agreed last year in a bid to calm market turbulence, finance minister Hernan Lacunza said Wednesday.

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina asked the International Monetary Fund to restructure its debt payments on the US$56 billion bail-out loan agreed last year in a bid to calm market turbulence, finance minister Hernan Lacunza said Wednesday.

Recession-hit Argentina has suffered market volatility since business-friendly President Mauricio Macri was trounced in party primaries three weeks ago by leftist challenger Alberto Fernandez.

Debt repayments are due to begin in 2021.

AFP