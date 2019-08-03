Argentina GDP to drop 1.5% in 2019 vs previous forecast of 1.4%: central bank poll

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina's gross domestic product is expected to contract 1.5 per cent this year, according to a monthly central bank poll of analysts published on Friday, slightly steeper than the 1.4 per cent drop forecast in the same poll released in early July.

Economic growth for 2020 was estimated in the survey of 51 analysts at 2.0 versus the previous poll's forecast of 2.2 per cent.

Inflation expectations for this year remained unchanged at 40 per cent while next year's increase in consumer prices was seen at 28 per cent, a touch higher than the previous poll's forecast of 27 per cent.

