You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Argentina sees 'deep debt restructuring' ahead, rejects fiscal austerity

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 7:06 AM

nz_martin_130240.jpg
Argentina is willing to pay its debts but does not have the money to do so, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday warning the country was headed for "a deep debt restructuring."
PHOTO: AFP

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina is willing to pay its debts but does not have the money to do so, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday warning the country was headed for "a deep debt restructuring."

In an address to Congress, the minister blamed austerity policies prescribed by the International Monetary Fund for the credit crisis.

But as IMF officials arrived in Buenos Aires for a week of high-stakes talks about the coming revamp of loans and bonds, Mr Guzman said there was "a growing mutual understanding" between it and the government about how to handle the problem.

Argentina says it needs to rejig US$100 billion in debt, including US$44 billion owed to the fund, its biggest single creditor.

The government, which took office in December, has vowed not to continue paying what it calls the unsustainable debt load it inherited from the previous administration.

SEE ALSO

Argentine government struggling to reduce poverty and debt

"There will have to be a deep debt restructuring and it is clear there will be frustration on the part of bondholders," Mr Guzman told lawmakers. He vowed to rebuff the kind of fiscal austerity policies that the IMF typically recommends to cash-strapped countries seeking loans.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 07:02 AM
Transport

Netherlands says it rejected Moscow offer for MH17 prosecution

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands has turned down an offer by Russia to prosecute three men suspected of involvement in...

Feb 13, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US health authority shipped faulty coronavirus test kits across country

[WASHINGTON] A number of test kits sent out by US health authorities to labs across the country to diagnose the...

Feb 13, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Trudeau calls for end to protests crippling Canada railways

[DAKAR] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday urged a swift end to indigenous protests disrupting trains in...

Feb 13, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

EU seeks better coordination to tackle coronavirus

[BRUSSELS] European Union nations will on Thursday discuss ways to increase cooperation in a bid to tackle the...

Feb 13, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

China sees hope in coronavirus 'war' as deaths top 1,100

[BEIJING] China's leadership touted "positive results" on Wednesday from efforts to contain the new coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly